MK.RU: the threat of a gas explosion helped to find the mummy of a pensioner in an apartment in Moscow

A visit from strangers to a Moscow apartment, which alerted neighbors, as well as the threat of a gas explosion, helped law enforcement officials find the mummy of a pensioner who lost his life more than four years ago. This is reported by MK.RU.

On November 9, a resident of a building on Krasnodonskaya Street was leaving her apartment on the ninth floor and encountered two unknown men on the staircase, who quickly retreated. She was worried because two days earlier an Eastern man had asked her on the phone if anyone lived in the apartment next door. At that time, the neighbor’s front door was already covered with debt notices.

The woman’s husband called the police. The local police officer who arrived at the scene looked into the apartment where two strangers allegedly came out. He found the remains of a man born in 1953 on the sofa, as well as the gas turned on in the kitchen, which could have been left by recent guests.

The police were able to establish the identity of the owner of the apartment: he was a native of Ukraine, was registered at a psychoneurological dispensary (PND) with a diagnosis of schizophrenia, and lived alone. He has a criminal record for possession and use of weapons against a police officer while resisting.

According to one version, residents of the apartment building did not notice a strange smell from the apartment because the window was open.

