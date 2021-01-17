In the city of Izmail, Odessa region of Ukraine, a pensioner stabbed a man with a knife for playing with her son in snowballs near a monument to the military. Reported by the regional police in Facebook…

For example, a 60-year-old Ukrainian woman was walking around the city with her husband and noticed a father and son playing snowballs flying towards the monument. The couple began to argue with the man, and during the conflict, the father hit the pensioner’s wife. In response, the woman took out a knife and stuck it in the back of the offender.

At first, the offense was qualified as causing minor harm to health, but then it turned out that the knife touched the pulmonary pleura, and now the pensioner is accused of causing grievous bodily harm. The issue of choosing a preventive measure is being resolved.

Earlier it was reported that an elderly resident of the Ukrainian Bakhmut inflicted about 500 knife wounds on his friend. The comrades drank together and at some point quarreled. The culprit of the tragedy accused the drinking companion of theft and stabbed him many times.