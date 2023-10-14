Unknown people wrote off 887 thousand rubles from the card of a pensioner from the Moscow region

A pensioner from the Moscow region lost about 900 thousand rubles due to purchases in an online store that she did not make. About it reports Telegram channel Shot.

A 73-year-old disabled woman owned a bank card, which was opened by her son-in-law, who lives in Moscow, not in her name. The account received monthly interest from the deposit in the amount of 230 thousand rubles. At the same time, the man has the card, and the mother-in-law, who has serious problems with her legs, lives in the Moscow region under the supervision of a nurse.

At some point, a Muscovite discovered that 887 thousand rubles had been debited from his mother-in-law’s card, and the transaction was a one-time transaction. One part of the money was used to pay for other people’s goods from the Wildberries online store, and the other was transferred by unknown persons to a “suspicious bank account.”

The man immediately contacted the police. The main suspect in the theft is the elderly woman’s caregiver. She is currently being questioned by investigators.

