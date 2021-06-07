In Ukraine, a 62-year-old woman jumped into a well in the village of Voznesenskoye in the Cherkasy region after watching the news on TV. According to local media reports, in this way the woman tried to hide from the threat.

“Obviously, the reason for hiding was the television news, after which the pensioner drew a conclusion about the military attack of the invaders. She packed a pillow, some things, and grabbed some cookies, ”the local newspaper Zolotonosha.City said in a statement.

According to doctors, the woman, after falling into the well, received a fracture of the thigh and lower leg. She was transported to the Zolotonosha regional multidisciplinary hospital.

Rescuers and neighbors took part in the rescue of the pensioner, who said that the woman had been in the well in this state for more than a day.

