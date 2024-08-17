A pensioner from Sudzha who went missing after being abused by the Ukrainian Armed Forces fled from Donetsk’s Makeyevka

A pensioner who disappeared after being bullied by Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region turned out to be a refugee from the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). 73-year-old Alexander Grigoriev lived in Makeyevka until 2014 – after attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), he and his family moved to the village of Gogolevka in the Sudzhansky district of the Russian border region.

In the past, the pensioner worked in the Donetsk mines and gardened

Aleksandr Grigoriev worked as a miner all his life. He lived in Makeyevka with his wife – the couple had their own vegetable garden where they looked after chickens. In 2012, his wife passed away, and after moving to Russia, the pensioner began living with his daughter and her husband.

Neighbors describe Alexander as a “kind and good grandfather,” and fellow villagers and relatives hope to find him alive. The search for the pensioner continues, including with the help of aerial reconnaissance.

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers mocked a pensioner and filmed him

Footage has begun to circulate online of Ukrainian soldiers wearing Nazi helmets and imitating a German accent while mocking a man. First, the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers show road signs to Belgorod and the Kursk village of Korenevo, then they show one of the soldiers wearing a Nazi helmet with a characteristic conical backplate. Broken armored vehicles are also visible on the road.

Afterwards, the camera was pointed at the pensioner. According to the source, he was trying to find Russian servicemen, but met soldiers of the Ukrainian army. They, filming what was happening, began to shout: “Hey, Russian Ivan! How are you, Russian Ivan? Go drink some vodka.” One of the Ukrainian soldiers, imitating a German accent, asks the Russian how he is doing. The man replies that he got lost five days ago. “Du bist russische schweine (“You are a Russian pig” – Lenta.ru note),” the Ukrainian soldier tells him, after which the video ends.

Millions of rubles offered for capture of Ukrainian soldier in SS helmet

The pensioner’s daughter immediately reported him missing. According to her, when she tried to return to Sudzha for her father, no one was allowed in there.

“The military simply did not let us back. And I immediately started calling everyone. He was probably waiting for me, but I didn’t come,” the woman said. She noted that she had seen a video of the Ukrainian military and hoped to find her father alive. The Russian woman also noted that the pensioner was blind in one eye. “I hope that he is alive anyway, that he will be saved. If only I could do something now,” she added.

State Duma deputy Leonid Slutsky promised a reward of five million rubles for the capture of the soldiers who abused the man. “The people of Russia will not tolerate “Bandera’s remnants” on their land,” he said.