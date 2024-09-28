Shot: a pensioner from Ulyanovsk is afraid to sell flowers at the scene of the attack

Pensioner Valentina, who was hit by a local resident at the entrance to a store in Ulyanovsk, said she was afraid to sell flowers after the attack. The Russian woman reported her condition Telegram-Shot channel.

Recalling the incident, the woman said that the intruder, who was intoxicated, approached her unexpectedly and sharply hit her. According to the pensioner, at first she didn’t even understand anything. Then Valentina called the police and went to the hospital in the morning. As a result of the examination, no serious injuries were revealed.

“But the situation as a whole had a serious impact on her health – her blood pressure jumped sharply against the background of increased hypertension,” the publication notes.

Prior to this, a person detained on suspicion of beating a pensioner in Ulyanovsk apologized to the victim and also explained his actions. In response to a question about the motives for his action, the Russian said that “it just happened.”

Previously, the famous artist Nikas Safronov promised to donate one hundred thousand rubles to a pensioner from Ulyanovsk who was attacked. Safronov also said that he intends to ensure that women are given a legal place to trade.