Expelled from Latvia due to a threat to national security, 82-year-old Boris Katkov was met at the border in the Pskov region. The governor of the region, Mikhail Vedernikov, announced this on January 13.

“Today we will discuss plans for the future and provide all the necessary help and support,” the head of the region wrote in his Telegram channel.

He also told the pensioner that he was glad to welcome him to Russia, and they would try to create comfortable conditions for him here.

82-year-old Boris Katkov is a military pensioner, chairman of the Association of Latvian-Russian Cooperation. He lived in Latvia with his wife, children and grandchildren, but now they will have to leave the republic by decision of the authorities.

Earlier that day, the Russian Embassy in Latvia expressed outrage at the expulsion of a Russian pensioner from the country. The department noted that this act was not caused by the intention to ensure national security, but by Russophobia. In addition, the decision of the Latvian authorities violates several legal acts at once, and moreover, this sentence is completely inhumane.

Before this, on January 12, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated that Russia had taken all necessary measures to support fellow citizens who were planning to be deported from Latvia. Currently, according to her information, the Latvian authorities intend to expel 1,167 people from the country as part of the repressive migration law implemented by Riga.

On January 4, the Latvian Office of Citizenship and Migration Affairs (OCMA) reported that 1,167 Russians were facing deportation from the country, almost 800 of whom were over 60 years old. According to the chairman of the UGDM, Maira Rose, the deportation process will be “complicated and burdensome.”

On December 28, Zykov said in an interview with Izvestia that the Russian embassy in the country continues to receive countless requests from Russians complaining about unlawful actions of local authorities.