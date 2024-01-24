In Kaliningrad, the authorities allocated an apartment to a pensioner expelled from Latvia

The authorities of the Kaliningrad region provided a service apartment to 82-year-old pensioner Boris Katkov, who was expelled from Latvia. This is reported by TASS.

“I was given a service apartment, I signed the documents. (…) Two-room apartment, near the university, good conditions. (…) The authorities are helping with the situation,” Katkov explained.