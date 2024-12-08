LaSexta Xplica This Saturday he discussed the issue of pensions in our country. As a guest, on set, she was Maribel Mesona pensioner who defended this social instrument that, in recent times, has been criticized by some influencers who claim that they are a burden.

“The workers who We have worked for 42 years, we are pensioners, because we have paid for it.“It’s not because now they come and give us a little pay,” the woman explained, visibly indignant.

Thus, he emphasized that pensioners have “paid for them with forty-odd years of contributing to Social Security”, ensuring that “everyone has the right to a pension.”

Therefore, he thought, Pensions “have to be protected in the Constitution as a fundamental right so that no government that comes can remove or privatize them.

To conclude her intervention, the woman sent a message “to all these young people” who want to “confront” them, the elderly with the young: “They are not going to achieve it, because we are here to defend the pensions, ours, those of our children and those of our grandchildren”. And he charged against them: “They are outside Spain without paying taxes”.