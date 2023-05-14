A Peñarol fan died trying to sneak into the Campeón del Siglo stadium

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The event occurred before the match that his team was playing against Montevideo Wanderers.
A Peñarol fan who tried to sneak into the Champion of the Century died this Saturday. The follower was trying to watch the match against Wanderers (1-1 tie), corresponding to the last date of the Apertura Tournament.
The aurinegro fanatic wanted to overcome one of the gates, between doors E and F, and was embedded in the fence, Ovación confirmed with sources from the Ministry of the Interior.
The fan, a 21-year-old man, was assisted by the police and the medical emergency. They had to perform cardiac resuscitation at the Mirasol stadium itself and then they quickly transferred him to the Pando Hospital.
The sad news about the death of the young Peñarol fan who was embedded in the gate of one of the entrances to the Cataldi tribune of the Campeón Del Siglo Stadium today… pic.twitter.com/jtlPRdPgt4
— Neil Bennett Olivera (@NeilBen14260504) May 13, 2023
A couple of hours later his death was confirmed.
News in development.
The Country (Uruguay)
GDA
