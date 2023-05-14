Sunday, May 14, 2023
A Peñarol fan died trying to sneak into the Campeón del Siglo stadium

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 14, 2023
in Sports
0
A Peñarol fan died trying to sneak into the Campeón del Siglo stadium


close

mourning ribbon

mourning ribbon.

mourning ribbon.

The event occurred before the match that his team was playing against Montevideo Wanderers.

A Peñarol fan who tried to sneak into the Champion of the Century died this Saturday. The follower was trying to watch the match against Wanderers (1-1 tie), corresponding to the last date of the Apertura Tournament.

The aurinegro fanatic wanted to overcome one of the gates, between doors E and F, and was embedded in the fence, Ovación confirmed with sources from the Ministry of the Interior.

The fan, a 21-year-old man, was assisted by the police and the medical emergency. They had to perform cardiac resuscitation at the Mirasol stadium itself and then they quickly transferred him to the Pando Hospital.

A couple of hours later his death was confirmed.

News in development.

The Country (Uruguay)
GDA

