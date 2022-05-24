Ali Maali (Dubai)

A strange and funny story that took place in the football stadiums in Bulgaria, where a missed penalty kick was enough to close the doors of Tsarsko Selo Club, canceling the activity inside it completely, as the loss of this kick caused the team to be relegated to the second division.

The story goes back to the relegation match between Tsarsko Selo, one of the Bulgarian Premier League teams, against Lokomotiv Sofia, which ended in a 1-1 draw, and Tsarsko was relegated to the second division, and the club’s owner decided to cancel it completely.

The “Tsarsko Selo” team needed to win only in the last match against Lokomotiv Sofia, to guarantee its survival in the first division, and the team had a golden opportunity to realize the dream of staying by calculating a penalty kick in lost time, as the team coach assigned his Bulgarian player Kavdansky to pay.

Gambian player Youssoufa Yaffa rejected the coach’s decision and tried to take the ball from his colleague Kavdansky, and it almost brought them to the point of a fight over who would take the penalty kick. It was that whoever was chosen by the coach and the club president missed the penalty kick.

Tsarsko’s victory was enough to keep his hopes of participating in the playoffs of the first division, given his superiority on goal difference over “Botev Vratsa”, but the team missed two penalties, and thus officially relegated to the second division.

The matter did not stop there, as the owner of the club, Manulov, announced that Tsarsko would not play in the second division, and that the club was completely canceled after its participation for 3 consecutive seasons in the first division and after its official establishment in 2015, where it topped in the 2018-2019 season the top of the second division to ascend for the first.

But he did not live much with the professionals, to be relegated at the end of the current season, and even disappeared from the world of football completely after the decision of “Manulov”, who said: Investing money in Bulgarian football is the easiest way to lose it, as I bought land and established the club and did what was necessary for professional football motivated My love for the game.

And “Malonov” expressed his regret for taking the field and giving Kavdansky the opportunity to take the penalty instead of his colleague Yusova, saying: I saw the great controversy between the players to shoot and I should not have come to this point in dealing with such a situation.

And what the club president did was the talk of a lot of media around the world, so Greek media wrote: The president of Tsarsko club stormed the stadium, and grabbed a player by the neck for not taking the decisive penalty kick, and as a result, another missed it, causing the team to fall.

And she continued: Immediately after the missed penalty, Jaffa applauded his colleague Kafdansky sarcastically, and then a new tension erupted between him and the president until the cameras stopped recording events.