Carles Sallés is a free man. He has served the sentence that was imposed on him for sexually abusing four minors in Terrassa (Barcelona) and has left the prison this Friday. The Department of Justice of the Generalitat has sent a letter to the Prosecutor’s Office to warn of the “high risk of recidivism” of the pedophile, who last August, during his probation, allegedly abused six other girls in a public swimming pool. Sources from that department indicate that they are not aware, for now, that surveillance measures have been adopted on the released prisoner to prevent further abuse, despite the fact that the sentence for which he was convicted contemplated an additional sentence of seven years of supervised release. .

The Court of Barcelona, ​​which sentenced him, is the body that must order that this part of the sentence be carried out. And the Department of Justice is the one who must apply the measure in the case, for example, that the use of a location bracelet is required. Government sources add that Sallés will live in a “community residential resource” thanks to an entity that welcomes him.

Sallés was sentenced by the Barcelona Court in 2016 for sexually abusing four minors in Terrassa. The penalty was 14 years in prison, but the court set a maximum of seven years and seven months in prison. With an addition: in addition to the prison sentence, he imposed an accessory sentence of seven years of probation, which can be served through police supervision or the installation of a locator bracelet, among others. These measures for now have not been executed, always according to the version of Justice.

At the beginning of 2020, Sallés obtained parole and was able to leave the Sant Joan de Vilatorrada prison. But he relapsed. The Mossos d’Esquadra arrested him on August 30 for abusing six girls, between the ages of 7 and 9, in the municipal swimming pool of Sant Vicenç de Castellet. The minors reported to the police that she had gained their trust and, with the excuse of tickling them, she had touched them and had tried to enter the locker room. Sallés became available to the judge. The lawyers for the families of the affected girls requested that she be admitted to pretrial detention, but the judge ruled it out.

The pedophile lost, however, his probation, which is subject precisely to non-recidivism. The surveillance court ordered his imprisonment, but he has already served his sentence and is free. On his day, the judge investigating the abuses in the pool did not issue prison terms but neither did he order precautionary measures. No other surveillance measures have been taken so far. It happens that, in the cases of sexual offenders or pedophiles who are released from prison with a high risk of recidivism, the authorities establish non-invasive follow-ups and other measures to avoid new abuses.

