The National Police arrested five pedophiles, one of them in the Region of Murcia, and is investigating a sixth for possessing and distributing child sexual exploitation material on social networks. The rest of the arrests were made in Mallorca, Badajoz and Girona.

As reported this Tuesday by the police force in a press release, one of those arrested sent photos of his own daughter and offered her to have threesomes with third parties. Another, a minor, sold sexual images of a girl pretending that he had access to her. During the operation, which had the collaboration of the North American agency Homeland Security Investigations, the agents seized six mobile phones and two laptops.

The investigation began when agents specialized in cybercrime learned that photos and videos of sexual abuse of minors were being sent from different parts of Spain through social networks. They verified the information and investigators located the six people responsible for the alleged shipments.

The man arrested in Murcia tried to abuse his daughter



As the investigations progressed, the police located two individuals in Murcia and Mallorca, proving that they were exchanging child pornography through an instant messaging service. Likewise, they verified that the files were accompanied by messages with which they mutually reinforced their sexual desire for children, which led to the arrest of both.

On the other hand, in the home search of the arrested person in Murcia, in addition to a large number of illicit images on his mobile phone, the existence of conversations in which he planned to abuse his 11-year-old daughter was detected, going so far as to send a photograph of the youngest naked.

Arrested in Mallorca, Badajoz and Gerona



Another of those investigated, a minor, was also located in Mallorca. He sold sexual images of a girl through a social network, charging for them through a Chinese application. After several police efforts, and with the aim of prioritizing the location of the minor in case she was in danger, the agents discovered that the boy who was selling the photos, although he falsely pretended that he had access to the girl, had found them on the Internet. .

The person arrested in the province of Badajoz, for his part, sent several videos of child pornography through private messaging. His recipient, a foreigner residing in Guatemala, pretended to be 15 years old. During the search of his home, the agents located a computer and a mobile phone that he owned with a large number of child sexual exploitation files.

In the case of Gerona, researchers detected that another individual used the same social network to send this type of videos. The platform deleted the account in which he posed as her partner, although she created a new one and she used, again, the data of her romantic partner to continue carrying out the illicit activity. During the search of her home, numerous images of child pornography were found on her cell phone, for which he was arrested. Likewise, her partner, who seemed to know the facts, was summoned as an investigator.

Finally, the investigations revealed the existence of another individual who, while temporarily in Spain, was sending several files to a group made up of traffickers of this type of material. Finally, the investigation confirmed that this person was residing in France, so the information was sent to the authorities of said country.

Distribution of material on social networks



The National Police detected that, in recent years, the distribution of child pornography through social networks is becoming one of the most widespread ways for pedophiles to exchange these files quickly and immediately.

For this reason, they warn users of the importance of not sharing or saving these types of images of minors, since this would be committing a crime, and they encourage them to report it to the National Police.