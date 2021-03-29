Improvement will begin in the park of culture and rest of Birobidzhan in April. The public area won the All-Russian competition for the best project to create a comfortable urban environment.

In particular, centralized water disposal and water supply will appear in the park, toilets and trade pavilions will be installed, and a pedestrian fountain will be equipped.

The project for the improvement of the territory of Birobidzhan Park in 2020 became one of the winners of the All-Russian competition for the best project to create a comfortable urban environment in the category “Small towns with a population of 50 to 100 thousand people”. The competition was held within the framework of the Housing and Urban Environment national project.

According to the mayor of the city, Alexander Golovaty, by April 1, the project and estimate documentation will be completed. After that, a phased implementation of the improvement of the territory will begin. The main task of the authorities is to make the park a center of attraction for all residents, so that they like to walk here, spend leisure time and play sports, writes IA EAOMedia…

On March 23, it was reported that nine public spaces will be selected for improvement in Birobidzhan in 2022. The winner will be determined by voting from April 26 to May 30.