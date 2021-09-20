Roma’s left-back position is constantly being tested after Spinazzola’s serious injury in the last European Championship that left that flank of the defense orphaned. Matías Viña and Calafiori are the two clearest options for Mourinho for now and until the Italian international recovers, for which there are still months. And, suddenly, another name appears as a possibility for the present and the future for the Portuguese coach.

This is the young Jan Oliveras, a 17-year-old footballer who was signed by the capital team last summer from Barça and who is performing wonderfully in the Roma training teams. This week he shone and scored with Primavera acting in a left-handed winger position in a defense of three centrals that suits him like a glove due to his characteristics.

The Catalan (born in Manresa in 2004) left La Masía for Rome in search of a projection that was not guaranteed in the culé team. Although there was a very strong interest from other teams, Oliveras opted for a club like the Romanista, which in recent years has treated the quarry very well. In the U-18 and U-19 teams he showed all his ability, and at the beginning of this season he has already left samples of his quality in the last step before the elite.

Taking into account that Mourinho’s Roma are playing in three competitions this season (Serie A, Coppa and Conference League), it would not be ruled out to see him very soon in a first team call-up. La Masía’s march to Rome may have the prize of having Mourinho’s trust, neither more nor less.