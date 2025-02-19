Returning home at night leads us to repeat a series of automatisms: fast step, gacha head, Keys between fingers and the mobile with the call option to the contact of our partner, mother or brother to a click.

Its effectiveness in a risk situation will depend on many factors – if our nerves paralyze us, if they take away the ‘tools’, if they immobilize… – but at least, on that night walk, give some sense of security.

With that fear and impotence, Julieta Rueff empathizes, who is a 24 -year -old girl who faced a first person to a Street stalker And he found that not a pepper spray or a pink Panic moment.

But going around his experience came to a conclusion: “Walk alone on the street at certain hours or in certain places Does not feel safe. It shouldn’t be so, but it is. And we weren’t going to stay with crossed arms. “

From that undeniable reality, the first outline of what Flamaid would be, a passive defense device that manufacture in Badalona. “We wanted more than a simple alarm, it had to be a real deterrence tool. We inspired ourselves in the forcefulness of a grenade, an object that transmits strength and urgency“says Julieta.

His goal was Create an effective, intuitive security device And with a design that made his carrier feel (or bearer, since there are also men among his clientele) with some power when protecting in any situation.

“From there, the challenge was to make everything fit: an alarm that could paralyze an aggressor, A GPS system that will send the location in real time and one app to serve as a support network, “says the founder of Flamaid.

“We tested different materials, activation mechanisms and optimized until we find the balance between effectiveness, size and ease of use. Flamaid had to be a device that you can always carry with you and that, in case of emergency, You can activate in seconds“

When pulling the ring Two security systems are activated: an alarm of 110 dB (similar to the volume of an ambulance siren) and sending the location in real time to emergency contacts and the police through their application.

A hand grenade that protects

It is striking – I think like anyone who see a flameid for the first time – that it is the hand grenade, lethal projectile, the form that the device has. Its function, on the contrary, is peaceful, since It has lost the ability to produce damage.

“We chose the form of grenade for two reasons. First, because it evokes strength and determination: it is a symbol that transmits that you are not helpless. And second, because its design is ergonomic and easy to hold or hook in a backpack or keychain. , Hand grenade is the most easy activation mechanism That exists, “says Flamaid CEO.

In the case of a subject such as personal security, every second is of great importance, hence Julieta seek that his product could be activated in an instant, but without margin of error: “When you are in a panic situation, Fine motor skills are reduced and decisions must be made in seconds. “

“We discard small buttons or complicated systems. The activation ring is large, intuitive and is activated with a single movement, even without looking,” he explains. “The ring has sufficient resistance to avoid involuntary activations. It is not activated with a simple rubbing in the bagbut it is still easy to act in a real emergency. “

The design is designed to safelybut without losing accessibility, generally in a ring of the bag, and it is possible app If it is activated by accident. “

Street harassment in Spain

For Julieta, this is not just about having a tool, “but about recovering tranquility and self -confidence. Flamaid is not fear, it is power.” The founder does not like to adapt to danger: “But While the world changes, it is better to have options“

The data is right to the businesswoman. And is that according to the study published in 2024 by the University of Córdoba, 98 % of women in Spain experience street harassment80% monthly and 25.7% daily.

In addition, they also investigated in that same study what are the effects of this form of violence and discovered that, the greater the frequency of experiences of harassment, higher levels of anxiety and fear of violation.

The investigation revealed that Self -esteem is also diminished In relation to these experiences, so reinforcing the emotional aspect is one of the forts of Julieta’s invention: “Users tell us that simply carrying it in their pocket changes their security perception.”

“It is not the same to walk with the uncertainty of what would happen if something happens, that knowing that you have a plan and a tool ready to act”, since according to the entrepreneur, the combination between extreme noise and automatic alert creates a quick response and multiplies the chances of avoiding aggression.

And not only for women, for what the CEO explains: “See how many LGTBQ+ men choose us as their security tool made us even more aware than Fear in public space It is a transverse reality. “

As she says, while violence remains a structural problem, she wants to contribute to giving that extra security: “We will not wait for things to change for themselves. We want to be part of the solution“