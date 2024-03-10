Home page politics

From: Nils Hinsberger

Press Split

Donald Trump could become President of the USA again. If he were re-elected in November, he would want to end the Ukraine war in 24 hours – but could make things worse.

Palm Beach – It's been over a year since Donald Trump, former President of the USA, said, he could end the Ukraine war within 24 hours, he should be re-elected in the US elections next November. What's more, if he had been in office when the war broke out, the war would not have happened anyway. But the Republican still doesn't answer the all-important question of how he wants to do this.

Trump shared at least one basic idea. He wants to sit down with the presidents of the warring countries, Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin. And then? Opposite the Picture Said Ian Bremmer, foreign policy expert, that this was nothing but “Trump's usual, meaningless bravado.” Instead of spreading hope with his statements, the prospect of a US president named Trump is causing unrest in Ukraine.

Trump overestimates his diplomatic skills for negotiating the Ukraine war

Trump considers himself a gifted diplomat, which he also likes to express in his book “The Art of the Deal”. The ghostwriter of the bestseller has now distanced himself from the book and regrets his work on it. How ineffective Trump's negotiating skills really are can best be seen in the meeting with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un.

He wants to end the Ukraine war in “24 hours.” But Donald Trump could make things much worse. © Alex Brandon

Not only was the correspondence between the two more of an exchange of “tendernesses that teenagers could exchange,” journalist Bob Woodward, who was able to view an exchange of letters between the two statesmen, told the US broadcaster MSNBC. Kim Jong-un may also have deceived Trump during the June 2018 negotiations. North Korea may have continued to keep part of its nuclear production secret from the USA. The negotiations were about an impending nuclear conflict between the USA and North Korea. In addition, since North Korea's massive support for Russia, it has become clear whose side Kim is really on.

With “Musk Plan” Trump could create a false peace in the Ukraine war

Which plan the former US President is now pursuing to bring about peace between Russia and Ukraine can be understood with information from conservative circles, reported Picture. Key points would be circulating there, as Tesla boss and tech billionaire Elon Musk once formulated them. In order to create peace, Russia should retain control over the annexed Crimean Peninsula and other occupied territories. In addition, Ukraine is not allowed to join NATO.

Anyone who now feels reminded of Russian President Putin's demands is not entirely wrong. In a recently published peace offer from Russia to Ukraine, in addition to the curtailment of the Ukrainian military, the two demands for a ceasefire formulated by Musk were also mentioned.

Although Trump has not yet made a clear statement about his stance in the Ukraine war, those around him are largely of the opinion that Kiev cannot win the war against Russia. Republican members of the Senate are also blocking further war aid for Ukraine.

Will Trump weaken NATO as president? Zelenskyj sees danger of war in Ukraine

Zelenskyj doesn't think much of Trump's ideas. It is precisely because of the blockade that he sees Trump's statements as “dangerous,” they said Picture. Maybe that's why he wanted to invite the possible next US president to the front at the Munich Security Conference. At the international meeting, Zelensky said Trump could get an idea of ​​what a real war is, “not Instagram.”

Clear the way for Trump: Haley withdraws from the US primary election campaign View photo series

But Trump's radical statements are not only causing unease in Ukraine. Because he also announced that under his presidency the USA would only support NATO countries that finance their military with at least two percent of gross domestic product, there is great concern within the alliance. If a country fails to pay, Trump would even “encourage Putin to do whatever the hell they want,” the US news portal reported Bloomberg. (nhi)