On December 28, 1996, his father was just a PP militant, but that day they threw red paint and sulfuric acid at him for the first time. “And they didn’t stop until they killed him, on June 25, 1998.”

-And what happened next?

—My older brothers left the Basque Country and then my mother did, but I decided to stay here. I locked myself in my house, in my work, in my hatred and in my silence. For many years. Until 2013, when I decided to tell my story on a radio show.

Some people need a crutch to be able to walk. Naiara Zamarreño does it supported by a smile. Sitting on a terrace in Rentería (Gipuzkoa), she explains what has changed in her life and in that of her town since her father was killed. She does so in line with the controversy sparked by the inclusion of ETA terrorists in the electoral lists of EH Bildu and the reaction of some PP militants, such as Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who maintain that ETA is still alive.

In 1998, Rentería was one of those towns in Gipuzkoa – like Hernani, like Andoain – where terror dominated everything: the hooded men burned the Casa del Pueblo – the PSE-PSOE headquarters – 27 times, and ETA had murdered 20 people until Manuel Zamarreño —Naiara’s father— became number 21. Then, once ETA announced in October 2011 that it was laying down its arms, the situation changed. At first very timidly and, little by little, more important steps were taken. In 2017, Julen Mendoza, the then mayor of EH Bildu, organized a public act to pay tribute to the victims in which Juani Pérez, the widow of José Luis Caso —another murdered PP councilor — participated among other people affected by the violence. by ETA—, and Naiara Zamarreño.

“I know there are people who don’t get it, even in my own family. Perhaps because they experience it from outside the Basque Country and I here. I have no choice but to live with the enemy every day. And I have learned to do it. My children live here and I want them to learn to live without hate. It is a personal effort to build a peaceful society, and so that they can talk about their aitona [abuelo] with pride. That is why it makes me angry that, every time there are elections, four or five appear who, for political reasons, without knowing what is really happening here now, throw out all this effort for coexistence.

An effort that already existed before ETA —cornered by the State security forces and by the increasing rejection of Basque society— stopped killing, and which is now making its way despite the insidiousness —not to mention directly from the lies— that are poured from the hard sector of the PP. The biggest of all, that ETA continues to exist.

There are a couple of facts that Antonio Rivera, writer and professor at the University of the Basque Country (UPV), puts on the table, which are definitive: “A third of the ETA murders are still unsolved, and 169 terrorists are still in jail . This simply shows that here there has been no dialogue, no negotiation, but that democracy and the rule of law have won. Convicted and confessed terrorists are in jail, and those who are not in jail have already served their sentences. With which, everything falls within the logic of legality. Another thing is, Rivera emphasizes, that the peace resulting from the end of ETA is as dreamed of by those who suffered the most from that nightmare: “At the time we harbored certain expectations that peace would allow certain forces to emerge, and some even came to think that we Basques were going to levitate. Well, nothing is further from reality. The end of the traumatic processes that last 50 years and have a certain form of civil trauma end with damage and a hangover similar to ours.

The writer recalls that, in the 80s, during the bloodiest years of ETA, Herri Batasuna was the second political force in the Basque Country, at the same distance from the rest that EH Bildu now has: “And also the left abertzale now has two added benefits. The first is that it has eaten up an important part of the PNV, which is the one that was presented at the time with Eusko Alkartasuna, with which it has managed to increase its bandwidth, in such a way that it has a presence that is not that of the old Marxist-Leninist Party —those madmen of the kale boroka—but now there are the ladies with the pearl necklaces who drink vermouth at noon in our towns. The second important circumstance is that the PNV is the father, the owner of the farmhouse, who has aged extraordinarily since the pandemic here. Meanwhile, the older brother, who was the one who was involved in this terrible row, has become, when he has stopped killing, the heir to the farmhouse, because the alternative is no other than, or that older brother who the seams have already been seen, or a socialism that since 2012 has refused to have a role other than that of the backpack party of the PNV. So, that is the situation we are experiencing at the moment: a declining reality that is that of the PNV as the hegemonic organization; a non-nationalist alternative that is currently out of sight; and the left abertzale, which is already proposing a replacement that I think will occur naturally in a few years’ time”. The data proves Antonio Rivera right.

María Silvestre is a doctor in Political Science and Sociology from the University of Deusto and director of Deustobarómetro. There is a question that she includes in her surveys and that goes like this: which party would you never vote for? The result is very revealing. “The first parties that Basque citizens would never vote for”, according to Silvestre, “are those on the right, led by VOX, and then the PP and Ciudadanos follow, but then there is EH Bildu. In other words, there is a percentage of the population that would not vote for EH Bildu because of the past -because of the links that Sortu could have had with terrorism- and because of the inclusion in the lists of people with blood crimes, something that is legal but ethically reprehensible. But then there are options such as the PP, which in Euskadi, as a result of the disappearance of ETA, lost a large part of its political argument and has not been able to reposition itself. They have little weight in the Basque institutions and they have gradually lost it because they have been unable to generate a new discourse to position themselves politically and electorally in the Basque party system. His argument in relation to ETA and separatism will give votes in other parts of Spain, but here he is on the margins, because he does not adapt to the circumstances.

Or what is the same, no matter how much Díaz Ayuso vociferates or Vox despairs, the reality in the Basque towns and cities has nothing to do with that of 15 or 20 years ago. It would only be necessary to ask the Basque socialist and popular councillors, those – like the candidates for the General Meetings of Gipuzkoa – who participate in debates with those of the PNV, Podemos and EH Bildu and talk and discuss everything except terrorism. Firstly, because it no longer exists, and secondly, because it has long ceased to form part of the concerns of Basque society. There is another reason, and we were able to witness it last Friday, around two in the afternoon.

The debate, organized by Cadena SER, between the candidates to preside over the Gipuzkoa Boards, had ended. At the exit, the PP candidate, Mikel Lezama, confided to this newspaper that the response of his party -and especially of Díaz Ayuso- to “the provocation of EH Bildu by putting the prisoners on the lists” does not benefit him at all . Lezama is 30 years old, speaks Basque and for a long time has had to listen to that —half flattery, half criticism— about “you don’t seem to be from the PP”. He is part of the batch of young people that Borja Sémper dragged into politics to give the center right a more moderate image. Lezama draws attention to a detail that the leaders of his party in Madrid overlook: “I am the first PP candidate for the Juntas who has never carried an escort; For this reason, to say that ETA continues to exist is a lack of respect for the comrades who risked their lives, and lost it, to put an end to terrorism”. That’s what Mikel Lezama was doing when the Gipuzkoan candidate for EH Bildu, Maddalen Iriarte, approaches him, jokingly telling him: “Nothing, Mikel, we’re going to have to make a PP-EH Bildu pact, because we’re the most polite and we don’t interrupt in the debates. She refers to the socialist candidate and that of Podemos, who are in a row. Mikel follows the joke and they say goodbye in Basque.

It is normality, the long-awaited peace that, for many, is so different from what they dreamed of, that it even hurts, because there is fear and the risk of forgetfulness, or, almost worse, of biased, cheating memory. But it is also, and fortunately, the result of a liberation: that of the pressure exerted on all of Basque society by the presence of terrorism. From the world of the university, María Silvestre says that in the Basque Country there has been much improvement in coexistence and freedom of expression, but even so there is a fairly high percentage of people who still do not feel very free to talk about politics. “And this happens,” Silvestre concludes, “someone who votes for the PP and also someone who votes for EH Bildu can tell you.”

Ricardo Crespo, the socialist candidate for mayor of Hernani, does not need to be told by any study. Of his 38 years, he spent six with an escort, and, sitting in the new Casa del Pueblo, he remembers that the old headquarters was burned down 11 times, and that despite this, it was always reopened. The 33 houses of the town of Gipuzkoa remained standing throughout that long and terrible period, and this afternoon in Hernani there is a commotion of children playing and older people filling out ballots with their fists and roses. Ricardo Crespo says yes, that the pressure has dropped, that he has noticed it in his own and in those across the street, but from time to time they deface the facades or, in the local newspaper, they publish a cartoon as a tribute to a neighbor that he has to go to prison for some pending matter related to terrorism. “On the left abertzale”, he says, “he still has a long way to go to understand that certain actions are harmful and he should avoid them”.

Peace, even if it hurts, is staying in a bar in the Old Town with a veteran ETA terrorist —without blood crimes and with jail time served— who guarantees us that they were not benefited either by EH Bildu putting them in the firing squad of the controversy. And peace is also being able to meet for a cup of coffee, with a gentle body, with Ramón Etxezarreta, who lived half his life under escort because he was a socialist councilor and a Basque speaker and, even in the hardest times, maintained a sarcastic humor, a clear speech: “ Memory has to do with justice. We kept the type for democracy; what we did must be remembered.”

Peace is all that, and also the joy of living to tell about it.