The Sudanese authorities represented by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (left), President of South Sudan Salva Kiir (center) and President of Chad Idriss Deby (right) hold a copy of the peace agreement on 3 October 2020 (MAJAK KUANY / AFP)

A peace treaty is rare enough for us to stop at it, a fortiori when it puts an end to a bloody and interminable conflict: more than 300,000 dead and more than 3 million displaced for 17 years. In this country Sudan as big as 3 times France, and which is a pivotal area between Africa and the Middle East, this agreement, signed in jubilation on September 3, and with the approval of many international sponsors, aims to end the rebellion in the regions of Darfur, Kordofan and Blue Nile. It was ratified by those in power in Khartoum, the capital, and by 9 opposition movements grouped together within the FRS, the Revolutionary Front of Sudan.

This agreement has the merit of not putting dust under the carpet. He aproach all the subjects that annoy : the sharing of power with the former rebel groups, access to land for nomadic groups, the return of refugees and displaced persons or the establishment of transitional justice and a reparation mechanism for victims . As for the men enrolled in the rebellion movements, they could be gradually integrated into the regular army. In fact, beyond this conflict in Darfur and Kordofan, Sudan has always known war for almost 40 years. Today there is hope that peace finally sets in.

It is also the consequence of the political upheaval within power in Sudan, after the fall of dictator Omar El Bashir last year: an exemplary democratic uprising, which ended 30 years of power of El Bashir, in April 2019. The months that followed were a bit chaotic, before the establishment in the summer of 2019 of a Transition Council bringing together soldiers and civilians. And this Council had set itself the first objective of restoring peace in the country. This mission was accomplished in a year.

At the same time, the Transitional Council launched the trial of Omar El Bashir. And he initiated several reforms, which testify to a distancing from Islamic law: abolition of the death penalty for apostasy, criminalization of excision, authorization given to non-Muslims to drink alcohol, etc. The military are also maintaining their commitment to fully restore power to civilians within two years.

However, that does not mean that peace will be easy to implement for two reasons. The first is that two rebel groups did not sign the agreement. The second and foremost is that Sudan is in a catastrophic economic situation : shortages of food, health products, fuel. Especially since it lost ¾ of its oil resources after partition with South Sudan in 2011. Debt is very high, endemic poverty, uncontrolled inflation: + 170% in one year. The power of Khartoum calls for international aid, and a lifting of American sanctions which still target the country for suspicion of terrorist financing. Otherwise, Sudan will find it difficult to honor its promises to the rebel groups, including a more equitable distribution of resources.