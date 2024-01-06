In the United States, where they give an attractive name to all those events or trends that in the rest of the world we call “things that happen,” they have created the marital summer sabbatical. YesIt serves to define that vacation time in which a couple separates. A period that can range from days to weeks. It happens especially in summer, as its name indicates, but also in the just-ended Christmas, when each member must travel to different places to see her family.

If a trend first needs a name to exist, it will then require a celebrity to make it fashionable. Piers Morgan, known for the sexist headlines about him on British television and, in Spain, for being the journalist who interviewed Luis Rubiales after the scandal of the non-consensual kiss with Jenni Hermoso, has already opted for these scheduled breaks. We found out from his wife, Celia Walden, who published an article in The Telegraph in which he claimed that taking a six-week sabbatical break from his marriage has worked out wonderfully for him.

“You know when your computer becomes painfully slow for no discernible cause and the solution is always to shut down and restart? That's what a marriage sabbatical does. Nothing was wrong in the relationship, nor were we failing. But when you consider how unnatural it was to spend every hour of the day in the company of your other half during all those long months of confinement, the truth is that it is a miracle that any couple, married or not, has emerged unscathed,” he writes about the 42 days spent apart.

In reality, sabbath breaks within relationships have been practiced for centuries, as explained in The marriage sabbatical: the journey that brings you home (The marriage gap year: the journey that takes you home) Cheryl Javis. In the Middle Ages, wealthy married women who wanted to spend time alone retired to convents. The author wonders what is currently happening to those couples whose jobs do not offer them the possibility of spending long periods of time apart and highlights the importance of these breaks or breaks, since in her opinion they give a greater life expectancy to the couples. marriages. “At a time when many are wondering how to make their marriages thrive over a long period of years, it is vital to examine sabbaticals within marriage not as a pathology, but as a promise,” she writes.

Apparently, she is not the only one who thinks so, since the supplier of intimate products and company in the sexual well-being sector Lovehoney Group points this out in its 2024 report. Sex Trends Reports. It highlights that many people are consciously changing their relationship strategies to prioritize themselves, which is why sabbaticals in relationships are increasing. It's about taking brief breaks in relationships to explore personal growth, goals, and self-discovery before returning to your partner.

Sabbath relationships, but communicative

Anyone of a certain age (or with an on-demand TV subscription) to whom “a break” is mentioned will immediately remember the phrase “We were taking a break!”, which Ross blurts out to Rachel in Friends to justify him having sex with a woman without it implying infidelity. Of this sentimental break that is so televised, by the way, Cecilia Bizzotto, sociologist and spokesperson for JOYclub Spain, an app to find dates and sexual encounters, believes that we can learn the importance of making it clear what that pause means. “Can we sleep with other people? Will we tell each other later? Is it worth doing it with anyone? Do we stay in touch or do we completely disconnect from each other? If we live together: How do we manage it? Can we sleep with another person in both our houses? We have to self-analyze what we are looking for, what we expect from each other and be assertive to avoid communication problems if we don't want to end up like Rachel and Ross,” she warns.

Many will consider that the break should only serve to enjoy solitude, find oneself and have time to miss the partner, but it would be making the mistake that there is only one classic relational model, only one way of feeling and to live together. But just as there is no one way to be in a relationship, there is no one way to take time. “When a couple makes the decision to take a sabbatical break, they do so because they believe it is appropriate for their relationship problems. Consider that giving yourself a breath, missing each other, taking time to think and breathe calmly will help you refocus the relationship, see where you want to go, weigh the pros and cons and make a good analysis of the situation,” explains Bizzotto. “But for others it can involve a way to make sexual fantasies with other people come true, to connect erotically with third parties beyond the couple and try new things. Deciding one approach or another is neither bad nor good, it depends on the needs of each person in the couple and what they decide to agree on.”

Other relationship experts are committed to differentiating between sabbatical breaks and taking time out. Both situations involve a temporal space, but the intention and focus are different. “The sabbath break is primarily focused on personal growth, self-exploration and self-discovery. Both parties make time to nurture their individual needs. It is done through a mutual and conscious agreement between the couple, where both parties agree to take this time for their individual development and, in the process, strengthen the relationship,” explains Ainoa Espejo, coach and personal and relationship graphologist. “Communication during the sabbath break is key. Couples often set clear boundaries, share expectations, and maintain an emotional connection throughout this period. Sometimes it can be caused by external events, unrelated to the relationship, such as vacations, separation due to work or other reasons.”

“On the one hand, we have to accept each other's needs and understand that, if our partner needs space, we have to respect them and not insist that they change their minds, since that usually generates the opposite effect,” Espejo continues. “Also reflect on what worries me about that time away. That he sleeps with others? Feel loneliness? That you stop needing me? Forget about me? If we base a relationship on trust and agreements, none of that should worry us, and if the other party does not respect the agreed limits or realizes that they are better off alone, there is no point in continuing together either.”

The advantages of stopping to start again

As Espejo explains, in a society characterized by brevity and constant acceleration, taking breaks and periodically reevaluating our lives is essential. “Deciding freely each day if we want to continue sharing our path with that person can provide a more authentic level of commitment. This daily agreement, based on mature and conscious decisions, can overcome the apparent solidity of relationships sustained by formal pacts or long-term shared situations. “It is a reminder that the true essence of commitment lies in the continuous choice to be together, making each day a renewed act of love and genuine connection,” he assures.

Taking a sabbatical from the relationship allows many people to revalue their partners and appreciate what they have by their side every day, stop taking the small details for granted and understand why they are with that person. “I believe that one of the lessons we should learn from taking time is to discover why we have needed this sabbath break formula to have time to think,” says Bizzotto. “Maybe we have a relationship that is too absorbing where we don't have space for ourselves, our projects, friendships or simply to hear our thoughts? How can we prioritize individual time when living together as a couple?”

A key nuance

Cheryl Lynn Jarvis points out in The Sabbatical Marriage: The Journey That Brings You Home that these sabbatical breaks tend to be more complicated for women. Behavioral psychologist Carol Gilligan adds that women are conditioned to be more relational than men: while men develop their identity through separation and autonomy, women develop their identity through relationships with others. “Because women have been educated to invest more in relationships and their sense of self is organized around affiliation, they find it psychologically more difficult to walk away from the relationships in their lives,” she says. In this sense, it is possible that this pause in love can be doubly beneficial for them: not only can they rethink a specific relationship, but also their general way of relating to the world. As therapy, it is priceless.

