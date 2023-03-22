Rospotrebnadzor: a patient with suspected anthrax was hospitalized in the Moscow region

A patient with suspected anthrax was hospitalized in the Moscow region. This is stated in a post on site department of Rospotrebnadzor in the region.

As specified in the service, the patient arrived in the Moscow region from Chuvashia, where three cases of infection had previously been detected. “Specialists of the department immediately launched an epidemiological investigation. A set of necessary anti-epidemic measures has been organized, ”the Rospotrebnadzor emphasized.

The patient was placed in one of the medical institutions of the region. Disinfection was carried out at the place of his stay. “The situation is under the control of specialists,” the service assured.

Earlier, three cases of anthrax infection were detected in Chuvash. Two of them became known on March 15. A married couple turned out to be ill, in which the husband became infected while cutting a bull carcass. The man managed to sell about half a ton of infected meat.

Information about the third case of anthrax infection appeared on March 22. Another resident of Chuvashia turned out to be infected. According to the head of the republic Oleg Nikolaev, the third infected located outside the region.