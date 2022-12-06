In the Moscow region, doctors saved a patient with advanced inflammation of the appendages. On Monday, December 5, it was reported on site regional ministry of health.

A 34-year-old woman was admitted to the Podolsky maternity hospital with acute pain in the lower abdomen. On ultrasound, doctors saw an advanced stage of inflammation of the appendages, which led to a strong increase in the fallopian tube.

It turned out that the patient had inflamed appendages for five years, but she was not treated and did not visit a gynecologist. The neglected situation led to complications, writes RIAMO.

According to the head physician of the medical institution Alexander Skobennikov, the woman underwent an operation to remove the fallopian tube, since with such a pathology it can no longer be restored. At the same time, doctors managed to preserve the reproductive function, so that if desired, a woman can become pregnant in the future, the TV channel notes. “360”.

The patient is currently doing well and has already been discharged, according to the city news agency. “Moscow”. Doctors reminded that you need to visit a gynecologist at least once a year.

On December 1, the Ministry of Health of the Moscow Region reported that surgeons removed a worm from the cheek of a 51-year-old woman, which wound up there after she was bitten by a mosquito. A resident of Lyubertsy near Moscow went to the doctors complaining of swelling and constant itching in the cheek area.