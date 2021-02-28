The second patient died in a fire in a hospital in Ukrainian Chernivtsi, reports RIA News…

Last Saturday in a ward on the second floor of the city clinical hospital No. 1, where patients with coronavirus are treated, an oxygen pipe burst, followed by a fire.

As a result, a 76-year-old patient died. A 77-year-old man was injured and burned 75% of his body. The victim died on Sunday night.

The police opened a criminal case on the fact of the state of emergency. According to preliminary data, the fire occurred due to non-observance of fire safety rules by one of the patients.

To establish the circumstances of the incident, expert examinations were appointed.