A 57-year-old patient recovered from oral cancer after undergoing an 11-hour surgery, performed by a number of doctors at Burjeel Specialist Hospital in Sharjah.

Ali Khan Mehboob had a mouth ulcer, then after 10 months the disease developed into an advanced stage, and tests and x-rays revealed that he had cancer.

According to surgical oncologist and robotic surgery specialist, Dr. Muhammad Bashiruddin Inamdar, Ali had had swelling on the left side of his cheek for six months, and the matter had worsened significantly.

“After a comprehensive evaluation, we discovered that he had moderately differentiated squamous cell carcinoma, a form of oral cancer usually associated with factors such as tobacco use and oral injuries,” Dr. Inamdar said.

CT scan with contrast and biopsy confirmed the impact of the cancer, revealing its presence in the left lower jaw bone, the inner cheek lining, and behind the last molar. Moreover, the cancer also affected the skin surrounding the mouth, further complicating the condition.

Ali – who had a history of heavy smoking – revealed his initial fear when diagnosed with cancer, but expressed his gratitude for the reassurance and care provided by the medical team. He said: “I was afraid at first and could not comprehend the fact that I had oral cancer, but the doctor reassured me and made me feel comfortable.”

Ali underwent an 11-hour surgery, under the care of experts from a multidisciplinary team led by Dr. Inamdar. The treating doctors described it as “two surgeries at the same time for one patient,” as it required the coordinated efforts of the team that included Dr. V. Satish, an ear, nose and throat specialist. and Dr. Rajkumar, plastic surgeon.

The complex procedure involved careful removal of the affected parts of his jawbone, inner and outer cheek tissue, and impacted lymph nodes, followed by reconstruction of the affected area using tissue from his leg bone and skin.

After the complex surgery, Ali had a difficult recovery period in the intensive care unit, and within two days, the pain subsided, paving the way for the transition to oral feeding.

Dr. Inamdar pointed to the important lesson learned from Ali’s experience, stressing the importance of early detection and proactive medical intervention in combating oral cancer, and not smoking or reducing it.

He said: “Ali’s experience highlights the importance of early detection and intervention in the fight against oral cancer. Oral cavity cancers are mostly caused by oral tobacco consumption, followed by infections of teeth, dentures, etc. “Avoiding oral tobacco consumption and smoking is the best step.”

“Any ulcer or wound in the mouth that does not heal spontaneously within two weeks should be evaluated by an oncologist or dental surgeon,” he added, urging individuals to prioritize oral health.