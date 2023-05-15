A 68-year-old man died and 24 other people were slightly injured, most from poisoning after inhaling smoke, in a fire declared around 1:00 in the morning from Saturday to Sunday in a room at the San Carlos Clinical Hospital, located in the Moncloa-Aravaca district of Madrid.

The causes of the fire are still under official investigation by firefighters and police experts, although the patient in whose room the fire started was alone at the time and it is suspected that he may have intentionally set the fire. The area where the fire occurred is the Psychiatry area.

Specifically, according to hospital sources reported on Sunday, the fire started in a room on the fifth floor of the hospital – the deceased would be a patient who was in said room – and its origin is still unclear. As a result of the flames and smoke, 17 patients had to be evacuated to another area of ​​the hospital without special incident, while their families were notified.

Despite the initial surprise, the fire did not ultimately affect any other hospital facility thanks to the “correct operation” of the center’s fire protocol. The rapid action of the first intervention team was also very effective, according to the cited sources.

A total of 24 people, including police officers, hospital security members and nursing staff, required medical attention. However, all of them were slightly injured and, after a favorable evolution, they were discharged in the same place of the events or already on the morning of this Sunday.