From: Moritz Bletzinger

Is there a threat of a bird flu pandemic? Experts are currently alarmed. In an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA, virologist Hendrik Streeck assesses the situation.

Frankfurt – Bird flu is spreading. In the USA, infections are increasing in cows, Pathogens are detected in milkIf the virus mutates, H5N1 has the potential to trigger a new pandemic, warn numerous experts. It could also be the beginning of the next pandemic, Christian Drosten, for example, warned from the Berlin Charité. However, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) currently estimates the risk to the population as low. Karl Lauterbach’s Ministry of Health also points this out when asked by IPPEN.MEDIA.

How worrying is the situation now? Is a new pandemic really looming? IPPEN.MEDIA Virologist Hendrik Streeck talks about dangers, precautions and preparations for a possible Outbreak of bird flu. Also about the accusation that the USA has already missed a crucial moment.

Hendrik Streeck speaks at IPPEN.MEDIA about bird flu and puts the pandemic warnings into context. © BeckerBredel/Imago

Mr. Streeck, bird flu is currently causing great concern among experts. Christian Drosten speaks of a development that has “never happened before.” Is a new pandemic looming?

What is new now is that the virus can infect cattle. So it is getting closer to humans. On the one hand, mammals are affected, and on the other hand, it is animals with which humans have frequent contact – for example on farms. And the closer a virus gets to humans, the more likely it is that it will be transmitted to humans.

You don’t seem nervous…

The important thing is that so far there has been no easy transmission from person to person. This would require mutations that would make this possible. But these have not yet existed. Only then would there be the possibility of a pandemic.

Possible bird flu pandemic? Virus known for over 20 years – no mutation occurred

This means that you too a possible pandemic scenario not from?

You have to look at this in context: We have been observing bird flu since 2003. Since then, these mutations have not occurred.

Nevertheless, people continue to become infected with H5N1, and bird flu is considered particularly dangerous. Is the concern so great because of the high mortality rate?

Since 2003, almost 900 cases have occurred in humans, with a mortality rate of over 50 percent. This is a pathogen that must be taken very seriously. For comparison: the mortality rate for corona is around 0.5 percent. According to current data, bird flu is a hundred times more deadly. These are estimates that are probably far too high, since the number of unreported cases is not known, for example.

Vaccine already available: Virologist Streeck sees global community well prepared for possible bird flu pandemic

The corona pandemic has brought the world into an exceptional situation that has lasted for years. Is a similar scenario threatened by a bird flu mutation?

No. We are in a completely different situation than with Corona. There are already effective vaccines. The European Union has already ordered vaccine doses. And in the USA, people who have a lot of contact with cattle are being vaccinated. If there were an outbreak now, i.e. human-to-human transmission, the outbreak would be contained immediately by vaccinating all contact persons. The situation should be taken seriously, but we are better prepared.

How would containment work with vaccinations?

If transmission from person to person occurs, we will begin with what is known as ring vaccination. This means widespread vaccination in the vicinity of affected areas. As soon as the virus spreads worldwide, we will also work with targeted vaccinations. Antiviral drugs are also effective against bird flu.

Bird flu is rampant in the USA: Streeck is critical of possible containment measures

American epidemiologist Michael Mina complains that the US could have contained the transmission months ago. He says: “We are playing with fire.” Has an important moment in pandemic preparedness been missed?

No. What is happening right now is right. We are looking very closely at bird flu. Yes, we could have tried to contain the virus earlier. But here we also have to look at the cost-benefit factor. The question is whether we would have achieved anything by doing so.

What do you mean?

H5N1 is in birds worldwide and it is difficult to keep birds away from cattle. Trying to prevent infections and spread among cows is the right thing to do, but it would be impossible to cull cattle because of it. Even mass screening would not have been successful. Observe: Yes, take countermeasures: Yes – but not everything went wrong.

Stanford epidemiologist Abraar Karan says “the clock is ticking,” and speaks of the risk of cross-contamination when the next human flu season begins.

I cannot understand that. The seasonal flu viruses that we expect in autumn and winter are completely different subtypes. At most, if a person is infected with H1N1 and H5N1 at the same time, this could lead to a mixture. However, that is quite unlikely.

So we can go into autumn and drink milk without worry?

The most important thing is that developments in the USA are being closely monitored. From a German perspective, we can say that the H5N1 virus has not yet been found in cattle here. And milk is pasteurized in Germany, which kills the virus.

However, there is currently a trend towards raw milk spreading via social media.

Drinking raw milk is not a good idea at all. A very stupid idea, in fact. In addition to viruses, raw milk contains bacteria that can make you sick and can even be fatal to unborn babies.

The interview was conducted by Moritz Bletzinger.