Some time ago we saw that breast cancer was, and continues to be, one of the most prevalent diseases. With more than 34,000 new cases diagnosed in Spain in 2022, this health problem requires all our efforts to impact the quality of life and survival of this group of patients, since it accounts for 29% of cancer cases in women. and the most frequent cause of death from female cancer in our country.

We have come a part of the way and, in this last decade, the incorporation of genomic platforms has made it possible to identify a group of patients (up to 30%) who already dispense with chemotherapy and use endocrine therapy to achieve a cure. We have also seen the importance of healthy lifestyle habits, with our Mediterranean diet and continued physical exercise, seeking an improvement in metabolism that facilitates the success of oncological treatments, with more responses and better tolerance; at the same time we avoid obesity and do cardiovascular prevention.

But our thing is to get involved and try to give each patient the best possible treatment. In most advanced breast tumors (with distant metastases), we have already reached a median overall survival of around 5 years, a situation that was unthinkable not so long ago. The art of administering the best individual treatment implies a better biological knowledge of the tumor and its niche, while avoiding the futility of overtreatment (which will lead to excessive toxicity and poor quality of life) or undertreatment (which implies a relapse of the disease because we have fallen short).

Blow by blow, achievement by achievement, new drugs have appeared in recent years in this scenario in which precision medicine rules: we have new biological therapies aimed at specific tumor mutations, antibodies conjugated to drugs and immunotherapy. In the most aggressive breast tumors, these strategies are being a turning point, a new path to improve the natural history of the disease. The study of new biological markers will involve escalating or “de-escalating” treatments, something essential to fine-tune the therapy as best as possible… Coffee is no longer suitable for everyone. De-escalation programs seek to minimize chemotherapy (more toxic and less precise) and replace it with more active and efficient therapies.

Paths are being made by researching in search of new biomarkers that guide novel therapeutic strategies to improve, for example, patients’ defenses against their own tumor. Tumors have the ability to hide from the immune system, but these defenses can also stop working because they are altered or exhausted. A priority strategy in research is to strengthen this immune system through vaccines with dendritic cells, RNA vaccines, the infusion of patients’ intratumoral lymphocytes (TILs), or through genetic engineering that allows the antitumor activity of these lymphocytes to be enhanced (CART).

Among all these options, RNA vaccines are wakes in the sea. The tremendous success that this therapy has had in preventing serious illness caused by coronavirus infection shows us the path forward. But the road is not so easy. In the case of the coronavirus, it was clear that the vaccine had to be made against the virus proteins, which are never produced in healthy cells of the human body. However, to make a vaccine against breast cancer, we must first identify those proteins that are only produced in the tumor (and not in healthy cells) and that are capable of activating the immune system. This is possible with research and with projects such as BLANCA, a consortium coordinated by the Cima University of Navarra that uses genomic technology to generate a vaccine against cancer. And each tumor keeps within it the information that allows it to be cured and in the laboratories we have the appropriate technology to find it. It is a matter of time, work, financing and the effort of everyone to walk that path and make the path by walking. There is no better path than the one we all take together. You too.

And looking back, we all see that the current panorama is a dream come true. Patients now live longer and better thanks to the joint effort of clinical and translational research and excellent healthcare practice. We are left with what we have done and what we have left to do.