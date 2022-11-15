sony You just posted a vacancy to track the sale of different digital content. These would range from cosmetics for different games and even some screenshots to which I would add tokens.. Which means that they are ready to enter the world of blockchain and NFTs.

Source: Sony

According to the same patent, its tracking ability goes beyond just knowing who owns it. Sony may know about modifications made to a certain digital item. It will also save your appearance and a variety of metadata on the blockchain.

So-called tokens would also be specifically assigned to players. This way they would know your transaction history. The patent also discusses the possibility of selling ‘licenses’ for weapon skins. Which could be used in different games.

Sony’s goal with the patent is to reduce the number of frauds in which its players fall victim. In addition to planning that with this digital purchases are as transparent as possible. Maybe very soon we will know when they plan to implement this patent.

What could Sony plan with this patent?

According to his description, the new Sony patent may work to establish a market between players. In other words, users could buy and exchange certain objects with each other without having to go through the company’s store. Although the latter would keep a better record of these transactions.

Source: PlayStation

A similar system already exists in Counter Strike: Global Offensive and in DOTA 2. There players can exchange weapons, skins and characters with each other. Auctions are even held. So it seems that in a short time we will be able to enjoy something like this in PlayStation multiplayer titles.

