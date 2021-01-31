The hours go by until the end of the transfer market and Klopp, according to the Daily Mail, is desperate. The coach has already intoned his complaints aloud about the losses he has in defense and how necessary it would be to acquire a central defender at all costs. Matip has also fallen and Gomez and Van Dijk are still out. “I don’t think there are 80 million centrals available on the market at the moment, I don’t think there is a team willing to sell a player of that level,” said the coach after beating Tottenham. Likewise, he explained that they needed something and that the club was going to work on something during the last hours of the market.

He Daily Mail explains that the pressure of the technician is important. It is no longer to improve the level, it is simply for survival. In this sense, the newspaper explains that a patch is being sought to appease the technician. One is Aaron Long, the captain of the United States team and a player for the New York Red Bulls. Liverpool have a good relationship with the energy drink company that also participates in Leipzig and Salzburg, from where Sane and Minamino were brought in. Long has a market value of 3.5 million. Right now he’s focused on his selection. Klopp is pressing for something. “We will try,” he said in public.

But Long is not the only option. Further, The Athletic points out that there would be a low-cost option in the Premier. This is Issa Diop, the 24-year-old West Ham center-back. This already has experience in the English league, since it is his third season in the London club. It’s not a top-of-the-line option either, though, as Diop isn’t even having minutes on his team. Klopp wants something to avoid having to break his head so much while recovering his best exponents in defense and is putting pressure on the club’s managers.