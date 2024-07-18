This change was accompanied by a comment from a message from the developers, who explained that they had taken the accusations made by the studio very seriously and had changed these elements to better reflect the uniqueness of the game : “The First Descendant was developed with deep affection and respect for the looter shooters that came before it, and we take feedback from other looter shooter games very seriously. With this hotfix, we are trying to reflect the unique identity of “The First Descendant.” We will continue to improve the game for fans of the genre.”

Developers at Nexon have today released a new The First Descendant Patch which, among the various novelties, has replaced a number of game icons ended up at the center of a controversy as they looked like they were copied from Destiny 2 .

The Case of the Icons Copied from Destiny 2

For those who don’t know what we’re talking about, it all started a few days ago when Forbes published an article where it highlighted the incredible similarity between some icons from The First Descendant and those from Destiny 2, with the former modified very slightly just enough to not look like complete copies.

Destiny 2’s Alleged Icons Copied From The First Descendant

The developers later responded to the criticism, explaining that Destiny 2 and other looter shooters “served as inspiration during the development process,” but that they took the accusations seriously enough to want to change the incriminating icons, which they have now done.

The patch also brings several other improvements Balance changes and fixes various bugs more and less common. For all the details we refer you to the official notes at this address. Instead, if you want to know more about The First Descendant, we refer you to our review.