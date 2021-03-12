Document Fresca – Pasta Laboratory High quality original fresh Italian pasta. Migueletes 921, CABA Phone +54 9 11 5004-8073 Schedule Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Instagram @frescalapasta Average price per person

The flirtation between Argentina and fresh pasta is an old affair. Italian immigrants -mainly the Piedmontese, Ligurians and Emilians-, driven by the need to create a source of work and to appease nostalgia, they began to reproduce one of the great gastronomic traditions of its land: that of the production of fresh pasta.

They did so well that pasta houses began to proliferate. In no time the delicious custom took hold. It is surprising to observe the lines of people that form every Sunday in these businesses to buy ravioli, cannelloni, fusilli, gnocchi, ribbons or noodles that will be the protagonists of family lunches. The exact same thing happens 11,000 kilometers away, in Italy. An extraordinary similarity that once again demonstrates the indissoluble bond that exists between the two countries.

Fresh gnocchi.

Mario Sciolla arrived in Argentina in December 2012. He is a cook. In a short time he takes over the reins of the stoves of the Italian embassy in the country. Manuel Urbano lands 3 years later. Deals with business developments. The two meet at dinner and start talking, or coincidence, about pasta. Mario is from Piedmont, from Alba, the cradle of the white truffle, of the tajarin (noodles) with a mass of 30 yolks per 1 kg of flour and of the tiny agnolotti of the plin. He has fresh pasta in his DNA. They decide to take action. They are ambitious. There is no pasta house in the city exclusively dedicated to the elaboration of specialties prepared according to the strict contemporary Italian tradition. They aim to be the first to open it.

Arman a gastronomic laboratory equipped with state-of-the-art machinery imported from Italy. Before being sold, all products must pass exhaustive quality controls. The packaging is refined and cheerful. It is the image that accompanies the product. The place is very elegant. Impeccable cleanliness. Spaces divided with very good criteria. Tempting display. Good candeal wheat semolina and higher quality eggs are used for the pasta. Same criterion for the raw material destined for the fillings. Sciolla strictly applies the Italian-Piedmontese dogma: thin and resistant dough with a subtle egg flavor and filled with perfectly recognizable tastes. The dough has to protect and accompany. It doesn’t have to diminish the nobility of your content.

Fresca’s place, a “pasta laboratory”.

The offer is very wide. More than 30 permanent options divided between classics, specials, pasta of the day, pasta for the oven and finally those with chickpea flour. Added to this are sauces, antipasti, pastries, a gourmet boutique of Italian products and beautiful sweet boxes for home delivery or gifts. Some examples: linguine they are finite and resistant. Perfect companions for the highly perfumed and creamy Genoese house pesto. The lingotti (small ingots) have a millimeter-thick mass, firm and tasty. Its bondiola filling cooked for hours in the company of malbec is succulent and comfortable. Simply sautéing them with butter and aromatic herbs is a good option to make the most of their flavor and texture.

The ravioli de Saronno presents inside a very delicate mixture of oats and pumpkin of ethereal sweetness that combines very well with a very silky cream sauce, mushrooms and peas. Flawless focaccia and Piedmontese Bonet (thick chocolate flan) that will excite those who cannot give up sweetness. The personnel and the labels of the containers offer useful information to optimize the cooking of the products.