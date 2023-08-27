‘At the bottom there is room 2023’ It has been generating great expectations with its latest episodes, since an old acquaintance from season 10 has reappeared. As we well know, Jimmy Gonzales joined the Maldini corporation because Alessia requested it from Francesca, and, as she seeks to separate them, I accept. The son of ‘Charo’ is an assistant at the company and, when it was time to start leaving some documents, he arrived at an office without thinking who he would meet.

‘Jaimito’ met Alessia’s ex-lover, Remo, who works in the corporation, since ‘Mike’ is his uncle and he spoke French to him so he could enter. His former love enemy, who told him that she wants to have the party in peace with him and that she does not want to have problems because of his past with Alessia, also apologized for what she did to him.

YOU CAN SEE: Terror in ‘In the background there is room!: ‘Clarita’ fainted when she saw the Maldini turned into monsters

‘Jimmy’ remembers the kiss that Remo gave him

When Remo told him to apologize for what he did to him, he was referring to what happened with Alessia; However, Jimmy remembered when he dressed as the supposed friend of Montalbán’s daughter and he began to fall in love with her until he ended up kissing her by force. ‘Charo’s’ son couldn’t get over that moment, so he left the documents and ran away. Also, Remo had warned him, when Alessia left him, that his revenge would be terrible, so for now it is intriguing to know what Alessia’s ex-engaged will do with her crush.

#passionate #reunion #Jimmy #face #face #Remo #remembered #kiss #gave