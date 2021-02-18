The story of Emmanuel Zappa on July 9 is that of a lot of kids who in Buenos Aires, Santa Fe and Córdoba – where 90% of Argentina’s milk production is concentrated – grew up waiting for the weekend to put down their notebooks from school and going to drive the tractors, from the age of seven, and milk the cows in his father and uncle’s dairy.

40 years ago, Miguel Angel (his father) and Eduardo Zappa (his deceased uncle) put together the tambo “La Victoria” in the fields that they inherited from their father and grandfather, who earned every hectare by working in the Gómez Alzaga ranch in this corner of the province of Buenos Aires.

The Zappa dairy farm added more descents and incorporated tools to mitigate the heat stress of the cows.

The tambo is near Patricios, a small town 20 kilometers from 9 de Julio. 12 years ago, when Emmanuel returned from studying agriculture in Buenos Aires, the establishment had a few 200 milking cows, six descents – he could milk 12 cows each time – and he lacked water in many of the pastures.

Now, it is a 16-descent dairy in which 32 cows are milked per shift, it has fans and sprinkler systems to mitigate heat stress and artificial shade distributed in the different paddocks.

The dairy herd is 400 cows, with an average of 27 liters per animal and peaks of 32 liters -in the spring- in a classic pastoral system that produces 10,000 liters of raw milk per day (12,500 liters per day in the spring). They work on an area of ​​200 hectares of their own (pastures and green plantations) and rent 150 more hectares to grow green crops.

With mobile drinkers, the Zappa made sure that the cows had water in each paddock.

How did the dairy grow? Basically, dairy genetics was a very good platform. “My uncle inseminated and the heifers were sold to other dairy farms because they were of good quality. At one point we started to keep the heifers and we grew up with our own animals, “Zappa said in an interview with Clarín Rural.

The other key axis was water management. “With a pasacaño I was throwing water nets throughout the dairy and I put mobile drinkers with water spouts in all the lots”, explained the young producer.

By having good quality watered down in the pastures, the cows began to “consume less energy” -to walk less- to drink water and were able to better manage the alfalfa and green plantations, which are the forage base of the dairy farm (Animals only eat concentrate at the milking facility).

To the water system, Zappa has just tightened one more nut: Australian tanks with perforations equipped with submersible pumps that work with the energy provided by solar panels. “It’s great because you don’t have to get the power lines to those paddocks,” he said.

Emmanuel Zappa climbs the iron to make the rolls and sow the pastures.

For Zappa, the relationship with his father and uncle was not complicated. “There was a time of adaptation, but the truth is that they accepted my ideas and I was able to build trust. And when we saw that things improved, we gave it a go ”, he recalled.

No major adjustments had to be made on pastures. “What I did propose was the need to invest to make new alfalfa and renew them to have more grass and of better quality,” he said.

What is coming? In the medium term, the Zappa plan to continue gaining efficiency but without large investments. “The situation is difficult, they pay us the milk in pesos and we buy the dollarized supplies. A kilo of soy is worth $ 29 and a liter of raw milk $ 22, when they should be at a similar value ”, he specified.

Another problem is that the economic scenario is uncertain and it is even difficult to get plates, wires and other supplies for the paddocks.

Emmanuel Zappa poses next to his Fiat 128. He is accompanied by his father Miguel Angel (on the right), his uncle Juan Carlos (on the side, on the left) and his nephew.

But Emmanuel is sure not going to get bored: he runs on the outskirts of July 9 – he ran a half marathon – and he is also the pilot of a Fiat 128 in a category of Promotional Tourism motorsport that runs in the center and north of the province of Buenos Aires. “My father-in-law Marcelo Alori hooked me with cars and I love it,” he said.

In the dairy, it is also mounted on top of the irons to make the rolls and sow the pastures and the green plantations. Monitor contractors’ lots and work with a drone. And share all that in a Twitter account that will surely continue to add followers.