He always liked sports. But “a back injury in 2008 left a sequel in my calves that distanced me from certain sports disciplines,” recalls Santiago Madrid Mota (Murcia, 1970). So finally the tennis racket was parked, and it was the golf bag that replaced his sporting concern, given that the neurosurgeon “told me that he could practice it with caution.” He still remembers his first teacher Tim Coombe; his initiation classes in the urbanization that was then called Mosa Trajectum (today, Altaona Golf) and the ‘ease’ that meant that “in this sport the ball does not move.” James nods. It is true that he is not a golf player, “I have never practiced it intensively”, but he enjoys when he goes out to play. “And he didn’t stop doing it. Whether in a tournament, like shooting practice balls », he assures. “You look like a retiree”, they have told him more than once because of his love of spending hours and hours painting. The painting has always been there. «It was my element», he tells us, despite the fact that when he was young he did not opt ​​for Fine Arts – «there was none in Murcia», he qualifies–, and ended up being an industrial engineer, given that he saw «in technical drawing more my profile. I was more of a problem solver than elbows ». And although he never considered being a teacher, “I found out that there are some oppositions…” when the Technology subject was incorporated into the LOGSE (it is 1990). He approves them. And whether it was in Las Torres de Cotillas, Puerto Lumbreras or in his last destination at the Alquibla Secondary Education Institute – “I have been in La Alberca since 1999” –, find his place. A knowledge space in which students “learn to solve technical problems through design and construction”. It seems made for him. Because after graduating as a senior engineer, university life does not appeal to him; “it is much more structured” while in a secondary school “there is no hierarchy like in the uni”. In addition, “what company has eight university graduates from so many branches of knowledge?” It’s definitely his place. Why not golf? «The watercolor technique is not easy. There is very little ability to rectify. Here it does not happen like with oil, acrylic or charcoal. It’s not a matter of another layer or pulling rubber. In watercolor you work with water, which is unpredictable. In fact, its beauty is in the transparency that you achieve with the mixture of pigmentation and water. That is his magic », he assures. After years of being painted in a self-taught and casual way, this Murcian lives the best year of his life; «I jumped», he recalls, when he coincides with «Francisco, the Plastics teacher, in my first center». He confesses his concerns and he offers to give him some classes. That time he revives his hobby and continues painting. “In both cases, he never stops learning,” says the Murcian professor. But it is during the pandemic when the ties with the brushes become more intense. Some lines that become “a tribute to my mother.” Santiago’s mother – “she also liked painting” – suffers a relapse of her illness a week before the state of alarm, and it is her children who accompany her in confinement, taking turns. Santiago with his brushes. And to those he decides to give more prominence in his life. He starts with a postcard-size format and “I paint a lot of landscapes.” Then the seascapes would arrive and then… «one day the idea crossed my mind and I said to myself, why don’t I paint what I like? Why not golf watercolors? It didn’t seem like there was anyone in it…». He got down to it. With measures of 30×40 cm, he already has about 30 dedicated to golf –different moments of the game with some renowned professional players–, of the around 300 watercolors that he has painted in the last three long years. His first golf-themed exhibition was during the 2022 Murcian Territorial Absolute Final; «The Federation made it easy for me to exhibit my work and to be visible to the ‘amateurs’; It turned out very well and I enjoyed it. I even had a commission.” And while he continues to paint everything he likes, he assures that watercolor and golf have similarities: «If golf is a single movement, watercolor is very immediate (…). And in both cases, he never stops learning ». His work can be seen on the web: watercolorgolf.weebly.com.

