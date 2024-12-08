This Sunday morning, a passenger tried to seize a plane that was covering the route from El Bajío, in central Mexico, to the Tijuana border and divert it to the United States, but He was arrested and placed at the disposal of the authoritiesreported the Mexican airline Volaris.

“Volaris reports that this morning on flight 3041, which covered the route from El Bajío to Tijuana, a passenger tried, through the use of force, divert the plane to the United States,” the company said in a statement on social networks.

According to the information, the crew acted in accordance with established safety procedures and, in accordance with protocol, so the plane had to be diverted to the Guadalajara airport, where the airline placed the passenger “at the disposal and custody of the competent authorities.”

Likewise, he reported that both passengers, crew and the aircraft they are safeespecially detailed that the passengers were protected to continue their flight to their final destination.

In the statement, Volaris added that it has formed itself as an accusatory party in an eventual judicial proceeding against this person, “to ensure thatface the full weight of the lawuntil its last consequences”, and regretted the inconvenience that such a situation caused to the passengers.

Until now No details of the passenger’s identity have been given. nor of the reasons he had for trying to divert the plane to the United States.