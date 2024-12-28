12/28/2024 at 10:53 a.m.





















A passenger train, in which only the driver and the controller were traveling, derailed in Foz after running over two horses. There were no injuries in the event.

As reported by 112 Galicia, the event occurred around 7:40 a.m. this Saturday and it was the Renfe staff who raised the alarm.

The train covered the Ribadeo-Ferrol route and the railway line is closed. However, as reported by Adif, an alternative road transport plan was established between Ribadeo and Burela.

The Civil Guard and Adif Emergency personnel traveled to the point. In addition, the emergency center notified the Barreiros Firefighters, the Cervo GES and the Foz Civil Protection.