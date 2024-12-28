A passenger train, in which only the driver and the auditor were travelingderailed in Foz (lugo) after running over two horses. There were no injuries in the event.

As reported by 112 Galicia, the event occurred around 7:40 a.m. this Saturday and was the Renfe staff the one who raised the alarm.

The train covered the Ribadeo-Ferrol route and the railway line is cut. However, as reported by Adif, an alternative road transport plan was established between Ribadeo and Burela.

To the point they moved the Civil Guard and Adif Emergency personnel. In addition, the emergency center notified the Barreiros Firefighters, the Cervo GES and the Foz Civil Protection.