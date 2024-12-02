The bus that crashed this Sunday in Porté-Puymorens (France), with two dead and more than forty injured, it ran out of brakes, so the driver crashed it against the rock on the side to stop it, according to what the daughter of the trip organizer and passenger on the bus said on Monday.

Of the 47 passengers in the vehicle, mostly Colombians who had left L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) to go shopping Andorratwo died and more than forty were injured, of which a dozen have a serious or reserved prognosis.

The trip was organized by a woman, who contacted a driver – whose company had gone bankrupt months ago and who operated a coach that she had rented for four years from another company – to make the round trip to Andorra from L’Hospitalet. on the occasion of Black Friday.

“It doesn’t stop, it doesn’t stop”

In an interview this Monday on Televisió de L’Hospitalet, Jennifer Cardonaa passenger on the bus and who is also the daughter of the trip organizer, has pointed out a problem with the gear lever and that the vehicle, which was going down a hill, ran out of brakes.

“There was something wrong with the gear lever, I don’t know what was happening, and the man still continued driving, when later the car started to go down very fast and [el conductor] He started to say: It doesn’t stop, it doesn’t stop, it doesn’t stop“he explained.

The woman, who was the one who called the French emergency services and who was injured as a result of the accident, has detailed that it was decided to throw the bus “to the side” and also for it to crash “against the rock in order to stop.”

“I am very sorry for the people who died but this was an accident, it was not intentional. I know that this was very hard for everyone, but believe me, we just wanted to go have a good time, nothing more,” lamented Cardona, who has added: “It just happened and we all tried to save our lives.”

A dozen seriously injured or with a reserved prognosis

According to data from the Generalitat and the French authorities, in Catalonia There is one patient in serious condition and two others who also suffered significant trauma, while of the 12 hospitalized in France, three have already been discharged and eight maintain a reserved prognosis.

Of the 32 injured treated by the Medical Emergency System (SEM), the most serious one has been evacuated in serious condition to the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona. Of the other injured, 17 have a less serious prognosis and have been transferred to various Catalan hospitals, while another 14 were mild.

The driver gives a statement to the French police

The French police have already taken a statement from the bus driver, as the Government delegate in Catalonia, Carlos Prieto, explained to journalists after meeting with French authorities in Perpignan.

Prieto has detailed that the driver, who is recovering in a French hospital from the injuries caused in the accident, has provisionally left the health center this morning to testify before the French authorities investigating the accident.

A bankrupt company and a rented coach

The driver of the damaged bus was operating a vehicle that he had rented from the company four years ago. Hispa Bus. Sources from the company that owns the damaged bus have explained that the driver – who was the owner of Chavi Tours – rented them the vehicle for commercial use and that it had all the licenses and the corresponding insurance.

According to his version, he was the lessee of the coach, with whom apparently the owner of the extinct Chavi Tours operated on his own, which had to be in charge of the subsequent maintenance of the vehicle. Chavi Tours did not have municipal licenses to operate as a coach garage for years, although in L’Hospitalet there are still some warehouses with the company’s sign, which do not have any activity.

In fact, as reported by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC), Chavi Tours filed a petition for bankruptcy proceedings on June 17 and on September 9, the commercial court declared the conclusion of the bankruptcy proceedings, a resolution that did not exempts the company from prior contractual commitments.

Solidarity message from the Colombian president

As detailed by the embassies of Colombia In France and Spain, the majority of the 47 passengers who were traveling on the injured bus are Colombian citizens residing in Spain.

Among the injured there are people between two and 67 years old and there are also at least one Spaniard, one Moroccan and one Ecuadorian. The Colombian president, Gustavo Petrohas sent his solidarity to the families of the victims of the bus accident in a message on his X account.