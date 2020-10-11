In the urban district of Lukhovitsy, Moscow region, the passenger motor ship Borodino ran aground. It is reported by TASS with reference to the emergency services of the Moscow region.

According to the agency, the incident took place near the village of Beloomut on the right bank of the Oka. “The motor ship was damaged. Now they are putting a “plaster” on him, ”the agency’s source said.

There are 130 people on board, none of them were injured. There is no fuel leak, the movement of other vessels is not disturbed.

The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Moscow Region said that the ship was on its way from Murom to Moscow, but received a hole along the way. “The pumping out of water and the application of the” plaster “are carried out by the crew,” the department noted.

In March, it was reported that a fire broke out in the south of Moscow on a wooden single-deck ship, the area of ​​fire was 200 square meters.

