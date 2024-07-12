Engine failure may have caused the SSJ-100 crash in the Moscow region

The Sukhoi Superjet 100 that crashed in the Kolomensky District of the Moscow Region during a test flight after a scheduled repair had been in operation since December 16, 2014 — almost 10 years. The three pilots on board the aircraft died as a result of the crash. The preliminary cause of the crash was engine failure.

The crashed plane has had problems twice in the past two years

By data Aviaincident channel, on August 10, 2022, the SuperJet 100-95LR was flying from Ufa to Novy Urengoy. The captain reported a problem with the air conditioning system and requested a descent. In the end, the plane still reached the destination airfield.

In May 2023, the aircraft landed at Novy Urengoy Airport due to low fuel levels and strong crosswinds. Since May 3, 2024, the SuperJet 100-95LR has not performed passenger flights.

Photo: Telegram channel Head of Kolomna Alexander Grechischev

According to data as of 2022, about 160 Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft were flying in Russia. They are part of the air fleet of the airlines Rossiya, Red Wings, Azimuth, Yamal ATK, Sukhoi Design Bureau, GSS, Gazprom, IrAero, Severstal, and Yakutia.

According to the Russianplanes portal, two accidents involving this type of aircraft were recorded: one occurred due to crew error, the second – for unknown reasons. There were also two catastrophes. Details of these incidents are not provided.

In total, there were 86 victims in the SSJ 100 crashes

The first air crash involving a Sukhoi Superjet 100 occurred in Indonesia on May 9, 2012. The plane was performing a demonstration flight, with 45 people on board, and no one was saved. The cause of the accident was said to be an error by the crew and the dispatcher.

Related materials:

Another plane crash with casualties occurred seven years later. On May 5, 2019, a Sukhoi Superjet took off from Sheremetyevo to Murmansk. Almost immediately, lightning struck the plane, the autopilot turned off, and the crew decided to return. The plane made an emergency landing and caught fire. There were 78 people on board, 41 of whom could not be saved.

The aircraft commander, Denis Evdokimov, stated that the cause of the accident was the aircraft’s non-compliance with airworthiness standards. “If the manufacturer had modified the aircraft in time, aviation incidents of this nature would not have been repeated, which means that flight safety would have been at an acceptable level, and the risks would have been reduced to a minimum,” he explained.

The investigation named Evdokimov himself as the only person to blame for what happened. According to them, he allegedly made a number of gross mistakes.

SSJ 100 is difficult to maintain due to difficulties with spare parts

In January 2023, it was reported that airlines operating the Sukhoi Superjet 100 were left without new original French fuel filters. Their supplies were stopped by PowerJet, which refused to cooperate with Russia due to sanctions.

Photo: Alexander Ryumin / TASS

The release of domestic spare parts was postponed, and cleaning of used original fuel filters and their further use was proposed as a temporary measure. At the same time, carriers noted that the service life of washed filters is too short. Sources claimed that if the filter clogging alarm is triggered on one engine, the Superjet 100 continues to fly as planned to the destination, if on two engines at once, the plane returns to the departure airfield or to the alternate.

Yakutia CEO Andrey Vinokurov also admitted problems with the repair of the SSJ 100: he noted that one of the airline’s dismantled aircraft could only be repaired by PowerJet and only at facilities located in France.

In April 2023, the Air Transport Operators Association (ATO) asked The Ministry of Transport has approached the government with a proposal to “grant the UEC-Saturn enterprise the authority to develop the SaM146 engine installed on the SSJ 100.” This gives the right to work on updating spare parts catalogs, issuing service bulletins, and clarifying repair documentation, which are communicated directly to operators.

Sources said that UEC does not want to take responsibility for extending the service life and major engine repairs, without which the available fleet of aircraft will begin to shrink.