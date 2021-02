An Airbus A320 passenger plane, which gave an alarm and changed course after taking off from Moscow, successfully landed at Sheremetyevo airport. Reported by RIA News…

It is noted that the landing took place normally.

Earlier on February 6, it was reported that an Airbus A320 that took off from Moscow to Amsterdam gave an alarm and changed course 20 minutes after takeoff. The commander reported a partial failure of the radio communication system, after which he decided to return to Sheremetyevo.