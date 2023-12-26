Aviana plane returns to departure airport due to cracked windshield

A passenger plane of the Latin American airline Aviana abruptly changed course and returned to the airport of departure due to a windshield that cracked during the flight. Writes about this portal WSVN.

It is clarified that the incident occurred on Monday, December 25, on a flight from Miami to Nicaragua. Some time after takeoff, the pilot reported a technical problem and decided to return to Miami International Airport. According to the source, all passengers were transferred to another plane, which continued its journey to its destination.

Earlier, an American Airlines plane had a cracked windshield during takeoff due to a bird strike. After this, the pilots decided to proceed to the departure airport.