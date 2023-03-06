In Murmansk, a Russian plane skidded off the runway while trying to take off

A Russian plane bound for Arkhangelsk skidded off the runway at the Murmansk airport and was unable to take off. This is reported TASS with reference to the press service of the regional head office of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia.

It is specified that the incident occurred on Monday, March 6, at 08:08 Moscow time. The passenger liner of the domestic airline Severstal, while trying to take off, rolled out of the runway (runway). According to the interlocutor of the agency, there were no victims among passengers and members of the flight crew. The operation of the air hub has been temporarily suspended.

Related materials:

“External inspection of the aircraft does not indicate damage. At the moment, work is underway to evacuate the aircraft off the runway, ”the press service of the airport added. Specialists are now working at the scene. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

Earlier in the international air harbor of Boston, two liners almost collided on intersecting runways due to a mistake by one of the pilots. It is clarified that the JetBlue aircraft commander was able to avoid the collision in time, having received appropriate instructions from the air traffic controller.