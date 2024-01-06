Alaska Airlines plane lands in Portland due to a broken window

An Alaska Airlines passenger plane made an emergency landing in Portland, Oregon, after a window and part of the fuselage broke off during the flight. This is reported by CBS News.

It is clarified that the plane was en route to California, but was forced to return to the departure airport half an hour later. There were 174 passengers and six crew members on board, no one was injured. The landing went well.

It is known that the broken Boeing 737-MAX 9 aircraft was delivered to the airline in October 2023. Boeing officials are investigating.

Boeing previously asked airlines to inspect new 737 MAX planes because a bolt in the rudder control system may have become loose. Two cases of malfunction have already been detected.