“Aviatorism”: a Belavia plane from Istanbul landed in Minsk with a burst tire

A passenger plane of the Belarusian airline Belavia landed at Minsk airport with a burst tire and disrupted the operation of the airport. Telegram channel reports this “Aviatorism”.

It is clarified that the Boeing 737 Max 8 operated a flight from Istanbul to Minsk on Thursday, November 2. During takeoff, the plane’s tire tire burst; this became clear when pieces of rubber were found on the runway of a Turkish airport.

Related materials:

Before landing in Belarus, the airliner passed over the runway at an altitude of 275 meters, made several circles in the holding area, and then landed. Passengers and crew members were not injured.

Due to the malfunction, the aircraft was unable to move on its own, so it was towed away using a tractor. Due to the fact that Boeing temporarily blocked the runway, a Russian airline flight was unable to take off from Minsk to Moscow, and another plane was forced to leave for an alternate airport in Gomel.

According to the source, the Minsk air terminal resumed normal operation an hour and a half after the incident.

A United Airlines plane previously flying from San Francisco to Honolulu was forced to urgently change course due to a passenger going into labor. The plane returned safely to the departure airport, where the woman was handed over to doctors.