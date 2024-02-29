The plane flying from St. Petersburg to Sochi circled over the Leningrad region for about two hours

A passenger plane flying to Sochi urgently changed course and landed in a different place. The Telegram channel writes about this “Mash on the Moika”.

An unexpected situation occurred with a liner en route to a popular resort city from St. Petersburg on Thursday, February 29. It is noted that after takeoff, the aircraft circled over the Leningrad region for about two hours.

Related materials:

“The plane took off at 10:30, but was never able to get out of the area – it burned out fuel and was forced to return,” the report says. Passengers said that another plane is now being prepared to replace them.

Airline representatives reported “Fontanka”that the plane returned to the airport of departure for technical reasons – the pilots had comments on the navigation system.

Earlier in February, an attempt was made to blind the pilots of a Russian airline plane with passengers on board with a green laser during a flight. The incident occurred with a liner heading from Chelyabinsk to Moscow. It is specified that the source of illumination was located 15 kilometers to the left of the aircraft in the area of ​​the city of Korolev.