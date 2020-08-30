The public movement “For Safety” has approached the Ministry of Transport with a proposal to supplement the aircraft crew with a physician. They believe that, if necessary, the flight attendants are not always able to provide the passenger with first aid properly. Experts fundamentally disagree with this opinion and do not see any need for the presence of a doctor as an employee on board. Details – in the material “Izvestia”.

The plane is not a hospital

With the initiative to make the presence of a doctor mandatory on long-term domestic flights of passenger liners lasting more than three hours to the Ministry of Transport applied Dmitry Kurdesov, head of the public movement For Security. In his opinion, it is the doctor who can provide professional assistance to the passenger on board or decide on an emergency landing for hospitalization. He asked to “consider the feasibility of amending the current legislation” and oblige the airlines to supplement the crew with doctors.

The Ministry of Health responded to Izvestia’s inquiry that they did not have information about this initiative, therefore they could not comment. Requests were sent to Azimut, Yamal, AZUR Air, Nordwind Airlines, Utair, Ural Airlines, S7, Aeroflot and Pobeda. The S7 company officially chose to refrain from commenting.

– It is completely unclear how the idea of ​​a “doctor in a carriage” can be realized. Will it be a doctor from the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation or from some hospital? Who will pay for the chair the doctor is traveling in? This raises a huge number of questions that relate to expediency. The public organization simply decided to raise its citation rate, apparently, – said a source in one of the airlines.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Mikhail Voskresensky

Olga Verba, vice-president of the Association of Aviation Medicine Physicians, vice-president of the European Society of Aerospace Medicine, stressed that the task of civil aviation is to transport passengers, not treat them.

– The passenger is not a patient. The plane is not a medical office. Each vessel will need to be fully licensed in order to provide medical services. According to our legislation, a license for medical activities can only be obtained, roughly speaking, by real estate. A doctor himself, having a qualification, cannot work outside a medical institution, only an ambulance and therapists when calling a doctor at home, she said.

On board, flight attendants, as well as doctors, if they are present as passengers, are only allowed to provide first aid, but not medical.

Flight attendant to help

The need for innovation, according to Kurdesov, is due to the fact that flight attendants are not always able to provide first aid properly if the passenger feels unwell. S7 Airlines, in response to a request, stressed that the company’s flight attendants receive all the necessary skills to provide first aid to a person on board. According to a source in one of the airlines, first aid is included in the mandatory training program for flight attendants.

Olga Verba clarified that in the event of a threat to the life of a passenger, the flight attendant provides first aid without using medications. By this we mean respiratory arrest, heart rhythm disturbances, foreign objects entering the respiratory tract, burns, injuries, fractures. As an aid, they carry out “complex measures”, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Sergey Pivovarov

According to the founder of the Aviaurist company, Alexei Yeltunov, a flight attendant can provide medicines only in one case.

– Since flight attendants have no medical education, they are not allowed to prescribe medications. If the passenger himself asked for any remedies, then [могут] provide if possible. They directly carry out only their function – to ensure a comfortable flight of the passenger and inform the aircraft commander, – the lawyer noted.

Doctor on board

According to the Russian Air Code, if necessary, the pilot can clarify through the speakerphone whether there is a doctor on the plane. But even if a medic is present, he still does not have to confess and provide assistance – only at will, emphasized Alexey Eltunov.

– If a person took the initiative to help and thereby caused harm – it does not matter whether a doctor or not – he will be responsible for his actions. All the more so if grievous bodily harm is done. This is actually a criminal article. Causing harm to the health of an individual is punishable by law, the lawyer emphasized.

Photo: TASS / Valery Matytsin

At the same time, Olga Verba noted that no one will blame the doctor if he provided first aid using the appropriate first-aid kit. At the same time, in accordance with the Convention on International Civil Aviation, which Russia has also signed, there must be three types of kits of first aid kits on board: a first aid kit, a medical kit and a universal prophylactic kit in case of infectious diseases if detected on board.

But, according to the vice-president of the Association of Aviation Medicine Physicians, due to the fact that in Russia, unlike Western countries, a doctor does not have the right to independently practice medical practice, but must be tied to a medical institution, he cannot use first aid kit with medicines.

Features of aviation medicine

In no country in the world, according to Verba, there is a practice when a doctor officially works on board.

In the USA, for example, the so-called Good Samaritan Law is in force. In accordance with it, the victim, as a rule, cannot go to court with a claim against the person who provided him with first aid, if he acted in good faith within the limits of his knowledge and experience.

Photo: Izvestia / Alexey Maishev

Lufthansa, for example, has a Doctor on Board program. The Russian company S7, which was developed together with the Association of Aviation Medicine Physicians, also has this.

– These are humanitarian and educational projects that provide knowledge in the field of aviation medicine. Helping a person in the air has specific features. Not every medical specialist knows what barometric pressure is maintained in the cockpit of an aircraft and what level of blood oxygen saturation in a person who does not have any pathology during a horizontal flight, the vice president of the organization said.