Dubai Customs stated that it deals painful and severe blows to drug smugglers, and thwarts their attempts to smuggle narcotic substances and psychotropic substances through the customs outlets of the Emirate of Dubai, pointing out that customs men at Dubai International Airport succeeded in thwarting an attempt to smuggle 36.76 kilograms of narcotic marijuana herb, hidden between food inside two bags. They belong to a traveler from an African country.

The incident began when Dubai Customs officers suspected two bags containing multiple densities and varied in shape, as they passed the inspection and auditing devices. They were monitored by the mobile team of the Passenger Operations Department at the airport. On foodstuffs, and by continuing the inspection among the plastic bags, an herb suspected of being narcotic marijuana was found, weighing 16.86 kilograms in the first bag, and 19.9 kilograms in the second bag, with a total of 36.76 kilograms. Accordingly, the seizure report was issued, and the suspect and the seized items were handed over. The report is sent to the concerned authorities to complete the procedures.

Ibrahim Al Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs, said that Dubai Customs officers and inspectors are considered the first line of defense to protect borders and ports against any attempts to smuggle prohibited, dangerous or restricted materials that would harm society and the economy, noting the efficiency of customs officers. Experience and skills are the best in the world, as the customs inspection sector plays a major role in Dubai Customs’ strategy 2021-2026 towards leading safe customs globally.

He added that smugglers sometimes resort to strange tricks, such as hiding prohibited foodstuffs and foodstuffs, especially those with pungent odors, such as coffee, hot spices, and dried fish, as well as smuggling operations through the guts, most of which are for smuggling drugs and valuable goods, indicating that customs Dubai is keen to give the inspectors intensive training courses, to train and hone their skills in reading body language, and revealing the various methods of concealment and camouflage. And with the support of the latest support devices for inspection and examination.