On Monday, Australian authorities arrested a man whose “disruptive” behavior forced a Malaysian airliner bound for the capital, Kuala Lumpur, to turn back to Sydney, just two hours after takeoff.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH122 departed from Sydney at 13:40 local time (03:40 GMT), turned around while flying over northwest New South Wales, and returned to land in Sydney at 15:47 (05:05 GMT). 47 GMT).

In a statement carried by Australian media, the airline said the flight had been forced to turn back due to the “disruptive behavior of a passenger”.

Australian Federal Police said a 45-year-old man was stopped without issue and the other passengers were evacuated from the plane.

“There is no imminent threat to the community,” she added, and “the man is expected to be charged later tonight.”

Police said they would not disclose operational matters. However, an emergency response plan was put in place and the evacuation process began as soon as it was deemed safe for passengers and crew.

Sydney Airport said that as a result of the accident, 32 domestic flights were cancelled, as well as delays of up to 90 minutes to other domestic flights.

No international flights have been cancelled.