A bus carrying 82 Ukrainian citizens had an accident and overturned near the Romanian city of Hirshova (Constanza County). The agency reported this on October 9 Mediafax.

It is noted that local authorities have introduced a “red intervention plan”, which is intended for particularly serious incidents with a significant number of victims.

At the moment, firefighters, rescuers and doctors have arrived at the scene of the accident. Passengers are provided with medical assistance.

Earlier, on October 3, it was reported that more than 20 people died when a bus fell from an overpass in northern Italy. It broke through the overpass limiters and flew to the ground about 10 m, after which it caught fire.

On the morning of October 4, official representative of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleg Nikolenko confirmed the death of five compatriots and also reported three injured Ukrainians.

It was later established that 21 people died in the accident, nine of whom were citizens of Ukraine. Four more dead were citizens of Romania, three of Germany, two of Portugal. Also, one person each from Croatia, South Africa and Italy died in the accident.